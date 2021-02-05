Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
