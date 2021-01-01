Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM PST. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.