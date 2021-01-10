 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

