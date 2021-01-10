The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Areas of fog. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in C…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecast…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Windy at times with periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Winds shoul…