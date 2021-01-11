Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Areas of fog. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in C…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Winds shoul…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecast…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Corvallis folks should see highs i…