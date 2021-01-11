 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News