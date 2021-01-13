 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

