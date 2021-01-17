 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News