Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

