Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Corvallis's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should e…
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. C…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Monday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Winds sh…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the …
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Plan o…
This evening in Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50'…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening in Corvallis: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. The f…