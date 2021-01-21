Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.