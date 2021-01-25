 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News