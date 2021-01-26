Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:00 AM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
