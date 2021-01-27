 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

It will be a cold day in Corvallis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

