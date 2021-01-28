Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Coo…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
This evening in Corvallis: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. It loo…
It will be a cold day in Corvallis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 deg…
Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 deg…
This evening in Corvallis: Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to t…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Light rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lookin…
This evening in Corvallis: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. The f…