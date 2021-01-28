 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

Local Weather

