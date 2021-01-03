Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Corvallis today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Wi…
Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. To…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…