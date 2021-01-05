Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.