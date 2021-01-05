Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Corvallis today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Windy at times with periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Wi…
Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. To…