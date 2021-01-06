Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.