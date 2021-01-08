Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
