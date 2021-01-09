 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

