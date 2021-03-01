Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
