Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
