Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
