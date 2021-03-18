Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Corvallis people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will re…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperature…
Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Wi…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it …