Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.