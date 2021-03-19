 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

