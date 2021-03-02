Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
