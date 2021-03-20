Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.