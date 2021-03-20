 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News