Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The …
Corvallis's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Corvallis people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperat…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattered …
Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will re…