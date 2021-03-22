Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.