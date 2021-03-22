 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

