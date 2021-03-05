 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

