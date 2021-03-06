 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

