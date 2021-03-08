Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Corvallis, OR
