Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

