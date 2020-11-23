 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News