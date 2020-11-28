 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Corvallis, OR

It will be a cold day in Corvallis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

