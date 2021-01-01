Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
