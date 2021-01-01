 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

Local Weather

