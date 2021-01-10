Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.