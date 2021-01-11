 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Corvallis's evening forecast: Low clouds and fog. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

