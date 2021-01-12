This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Areas of fog. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in C…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Low clouds and fog. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecast…
Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Winds shoul…