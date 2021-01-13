This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from WED 1:19 AM PST until THU 7:49 AM PST. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
