Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 10:25 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.