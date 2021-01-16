 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see some morning fog. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

