Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph.