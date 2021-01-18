 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News