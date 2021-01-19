 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News