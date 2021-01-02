 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News