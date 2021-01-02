Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
