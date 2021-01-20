This evening in Corvallis: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. C…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees to…
Corvallis's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should e…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the …
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Plan o…
This evening in Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50'…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like i…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.