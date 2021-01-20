Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

This evening in Corvallis: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.