Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
