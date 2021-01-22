 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

This evening in Corvallis: Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.

