Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

For the drive home in Corvallis: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

Local Weather

