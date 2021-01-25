Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.