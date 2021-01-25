For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Corvallis: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. It loo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Monday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Winds sh…
Corvallis's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should e…
This evening in Corvallis: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. The f…
This evening in Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50'…
This evening in Corvallis: Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to t…
Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 deg…
Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 deg…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tom…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.