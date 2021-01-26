 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Corvallis: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Corvallis tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News