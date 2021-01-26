For the drive home in Corvallis: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Corvallis tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
