Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Corvallis's evening forecast: Light rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.